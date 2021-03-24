Marcia Kay (Shaffer) Cruz, Kensington, Ohio

KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Kay (Shaffer) Cruz 64, of (West Twp) Kensington, died at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on March 17, 1957 in Northampton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Rash and Gloria Jean (Hubler) Shaffer.

She has lived in various places over her life in Ohio, as well as Tennessee and Massachusetts. She most recently was employed at Homecare Advantage in Salem. She was a wonderful loving Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandma. Her family was very important to her and she spent as much time as possible with them all over the years, especially the grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Arcadio Cruz, her beloved children: Alicia Cruz-Ohler of Tennessee, Gabriel (Melissa) Cruz of Alabama, Christina (William) Gandee of Tennessee., and Thomas Cruz of Tenn., her grandchildren that she admired and cherished: Tyler, Tiara, Kiara, Samantha, Aaron, Dominick, Ciara and Neyla, great grandchildren Kynlee, Peyton and Emberlyn, Sisters: Katherine Shaffer of Mass. and Ada Matusczak of Canton and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Miles and Beulah Hubler, her parents: Rash Shaffer and Gloria Jean (Hubler) Shaffer Nichols, siblings: Miles Shaffer and Susan Shaffer.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen and Sons Funeral Home

