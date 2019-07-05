Magda Alicia (Losada) Hays, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Magda Alicia (Losada) Hays, 90, of Salem, died at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 18, 1928, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, daughter of Cecilia Maria (Vasquez) and Julio Losada.

She was formerly employed as a social worker for the Columbiana County Job and Family Services and then moved to Franklin County office as a case manager until her retirement.

Magda received a Bachelor of Science from Radford University in Virginia, a Bachelor of Arts in Education and her Master of Sciences, both from Youngstown State University.

She also taught Spanish at John Hay High School in the Cleveland City Schools.

She always loved to travel and go back home to visit family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Miller of Salem; granddaughters, Sara and Amber Winkler; nephews, Edgar del Campo, Hector del Campo and families and siblings, Alberto Cortez, Herman Cortez and families.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Armanda Losada; a daughter, Alma Winkler and brother, Edwin Cortez

There will be no services to be held at this time.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

The family would like to thank her friends and companions from Home Care Advantage, Salem Regional Medical Center and Community Hospice.

