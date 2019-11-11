Madeline Lemire, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline Lemire 67, of Butler Township, Salem, died at 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born on September 11, 1952, in Manchester, New Hampshire, the daughter of the late Louis and Joan (Lavoie) Lemire.

She attended the Damascus Friends Church and enjoyed bingo, crafts, painting and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Coco and Ray Martin, both of New Hampshire, Joanne Williams and Cheryl Swank, both of Salem and Joseph Carchide of Alliance; stepchildren, Tracey Brown and Brian Carchide, both of Vermont; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings, Suzanne and Beverly Lemire of New Hampshire.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Carchide; grandson, William Choate III and a sister, Diane Lemire.

There will be a service held in the near future.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.