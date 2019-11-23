Lucy Marie (Givens) Ware, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy Marie (Givens) Ware 93, of Salem, died at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on March 18, 1926, in Sacksonburg, West Virgina, son of the late William and Luna Givens.

She was a homemaker, loved to play Solitaire and play bingo. The TV was where you could often find her watching football or golf. If you would not find her crocheting something nice, she was doing things with the family.

Lucy was a graduate of Minerva High School.

Lucy is survived by her daughter Carol Louise Hively of Salem, three grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lloyd Ware on March 27, 2002, whom she married on April 20, 1946, a daughter Luna Madelle Breault, her siblings; Hattie E. Kelly, Juanita B. Locke, Vera Manley, John Givens and Paul Givens.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating and burial at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.