Lori Ann (Miller) Snyder, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori Ann (Miller) Snyder, 54, of Austintown, died 3:13 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House.

She was born on March 31, 1966, in Salem, the daughter of John Miller and Kathleen (Hutton) Mellott.

Lori was a 1984 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

She previously worked as a Nursed Aid-STNA at Auburn (Damascus) and Essex of Salem nursing facilities.

To those that knew Lori, they would agree that she was a very special and unique person. She lived life to the fullest whether it was singing and dancing, crafting, or spending the day shopping. Lori enjoyed spending time with her husband watching Nascar and football. She also thrived on the challenge of a good game of Sudoku. She enjoyed having and doing her hair, nails and make-up. Lori liked to look her best. But, the dearest to Lori’s heart was the time she spent with her family, friends, and especially the relationship that she had with her mom.

She is survived by her husband, David A. Snyder, whom she married on September 4, 2004, her children, Ashley (Joshua) Culp and Angie (Erik McCambridge) Gouldsberry both of Salem, two other daughters and a son as well as seven grandchildren, Zannah, Jacob, Emily, Sofia, Lexi, Allyson and Lizzy Culp.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, of Salem. Pastor Kari Lankford of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia will be officiating the service.

Lori will be laid to rest in East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers following her services.

A time of visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

