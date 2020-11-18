Loretta Ann Davis, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta Ann Davis, 64, of Leetonia passed away at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Loretta was born on March 2, 1956, in Salem, the daughter of the late John and Izetta (Flory) Davis.

Loretta had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed getting out in nature and spent a great deal of time fishing and camping with her family. She also loved horses, going on night time rides and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Loretta liked putting puzzles together and word search puzzles. She especially looked forward to playing card games with the grandchildren.

Loretta spent her life being a devoted and loving mother. Pouring her life into the raising of five children. While she may never have received a paycheck for this honorable position, being paid in hugs and kisses and watching her family flourish was payment enough. She continued to be blessed as her family grew with the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had the great privilege of spending over 19 years with her longtime companion and love of her life, Jesse Dilling, before his passing. She often went with Jesse as he would go around picking up scrap for his business at Dilling Scrapping.

Loretta had a huge heart and a great capacity to love and be loved and is best summed up by this quote, “A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by other.” Loretta was most certainly loved.



She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Greathouse of Leetonia and her three grandchildren to Jessica; Sativa, Arian and Sherman IV Greathouse and two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Addalyn Jones; her stepchildren, Tammy (Dale) Payne of Salem, Jesse (Jeany) Dilling of Lisbon, George (Tracy) Dilling of Salem and Bryan Dilling of St. Clairsville; an additional ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna Hicks of Lisbon, Raymond (Violet) Davis of Salineville, Sandy Leffler of Indiana, Paul (Rita) Davis of Salineville and Darlene Davis of Salineville and a sister-in-law, Twila Davis of Lisbon.

In addition to her parents and lifelong companion, she is preceded in death by a son-in-law; Sherman Greathouse and two brothers, Sam and Ted Davis.

A time of visitation has been set aside for Saturday, November 21, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Salem.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Loretta Ann Davis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.