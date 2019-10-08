Lisa Carol (Fraser) Taylor, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Carol (Fraser) Taylor, 58, of Salem, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 8:06 a.m., at her home.

She was born on September 13, 1961, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Robert and Maude (Fitzgerald) Fraser.

She last worked as a General Laborer at the former Carriage Hill Foods.

She is survived by her two brothers, Russell (Janis) Fraser of Lisbon and Mark Fraser of Midland, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Taylor.

No services are to be held at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. You may sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

