Linda Marie Martin, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie (Gresh) Martin, 61, of Leetonia, Ohio, took the hand of Jesus at 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16 at her home with her loving husband close by.

She was born March 3rd, 1959 in Salem to her parents, Paul and Else (Wastl) Gresh.

Linda was a 1977 graduate of Lisbon High School.

She married her sweetheart on October 13, 1979 and together they were blessed with two loving sons.

Linda had a passion for health and wellness and was able to create a career sharing that passion through Young Living.

She was an active member of Greenford Christian Church and part of a “First Impressions” team on Sunday mornings.

Linda lived her life wide open. She had a love for the great outdoors and thrived on planning their next big adventure. She loved to travel anywhere and everywhere. From trips out west, to gazing upon the splendor of the mountains, from soaking up the peaceful serenity of the ocean beaches, to girlfriend get-a-ways in Vegas, even the lazy days of summer spent by the pool, these were Linda’s happiest times. Not only because of where she was but most importantly because of who she was with. Linda loved her family beyond words and treasured the memories made and shared with them. Linda was welcoming and warm. She was a beautiful person both inside and out. Everyone that knew her loved her and she them. The word stranger was not a part of her vocabulary. To her you were family.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her husband of nearly 41 years, Robert Duane Martin; two sons, Heath Alan (Megan) of Leetonia and Derek Robert (Heather) of Boyertown, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Reed and Nolan. In addition, she is survived by three brothers, Paul (Debbie) Gresh, Jr. of Lisbon, Bob (Carol) Gresh of East Liverpool and Kurt (Melanie) Gresh of Lisbon.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Hidden Oaks, 16410 Irish Ridge, East Liverpool, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

