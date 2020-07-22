Linda Kay Harker, Salineville, Ohio

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Kay Harker, of Salineville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on April 15, 1940, in Salineville, the daughter of Leet and Mae (Kelly) Raffle.

Linda was a dedicated member to the Salem Church of Christ, where she served for many years as a Sunday School teacher. She was also an active member of the salt fest committee.

Linda was best known for her love and dedication to her family, with whom she spent much of her free time.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Howard Harker; children, John (Amy) Harker of Mentor and Kimberly (Monty) Deruyter of Lisbon; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family has decided to withold services at this time.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

