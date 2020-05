COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - John Earl Dailey, Sr., known by his friends as “Red”, passed away Friday morning, April 17, 2020, at the age of 89.

Born in Fredericktown, Ohio, Red was a long-time resident of Columbiana, retiring after 30+years from Franklin Furniture/Stearns & Foster and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.