Linda J. (Little) Beohm, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. (Little) Beohm, 70, of Copeland Oaks, Sebring (formerly of Stratton Road, Salem) died at 11:36 a.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center following complications to Covid-19.

She was born on June 10, 1949, in Berkholtz, Ohio, the daughter of Eula Mae (Ross) Sturgill and the late Everett Ray Little.

Linda was the former manager of Lincoln Place Apartments in Salem. She had previously served in the Administration of Char-Lynn Residential Treatment Center in Carroll County.

In her younger years, she grew up in southern Columbiana County and graduated from Wellsville High School.

In addition to her mother of Copeland Oaks, Sebring, she is survived by two sons, Clint Beohm of Navarre and Shane Beohm of Carrollton; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, siblings, Joe, Don, Richard, Charles (Chris) Little and Sandra “Judy” Bonfert, all of Salem and Joann (Richard) Alexander of California.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brooke Beohm; brothers, Ernie Ray Little, Jeffery Little and Roger Gearin.

There will be no services observed at this time.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.