Leo Edward Smalley, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo Edward Smalley 82, of Washingtonville, died late Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020, while taking a nap in his chair.

He was born on January 21, 1938 in Acme, Pennsylvania, son of the late Floyd and Beatrice (Faust) Smalley.

He was formerly employed at Kaiser Refractories in Columbiana.

Leo enjoyed attending church services at various places in the area. A hard working traveling man but always had time to spending time with family and traveling back to Pennsylvania for the other relatives. The one thing most remembered about Leo was that he loved to visit and talk.

He is survived by his children; Diane Shasteen with whom he made his home recently in Washingtonville, Linda (Roger) Nicholson of West Virginia, Ricky Smalley of Kensington, Tammy (Jesse) Jackson and Teresa White both of Minerva, siblings; Floyd Smalley Jr of Hanoverton, Salvaga Jean Wade of North Georgetown, Clarence Smalley of North Georgetown, Violet Albany of Alliance, James (Cora) Smalley of Salem and William Smalley of Lisbon, twenty-two grand children and thirty-nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Amlung Smalley and his second wife, Mary Oswalt Smalley, siblings; Margaret Dunlap and Cleo Smalley.

Services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 6:00 p.m. with Chaplain James Smith officiating.

A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.