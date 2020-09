SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lemuel David Rife, 76, of Salem, died at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born on March 19, 1944, in Chattaroy, West Virginia, the son of Lemie and Vayda (Maynard) Rife.

Arrangements were by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

More stories from WKBN.com: