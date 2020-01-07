Laura Mae Hodge, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Mae Hodge passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Tennessee.

Laura was born in West Salem, Ohio on October 27, 1931 to Richard and Elizabeth (Becker) Bailor.

Laura was chiefly a homemaker, leading a Good News Club in her home, teaching Sunday School, serving as an Awana leader and baking award winning pies.

Her first job was in one of the original J.C.Penney stores, where she got to know J.C. Penney himself, a fact that she loved to relate to people. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Quaker City Castings, retiring from this job in 1989.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert D. Hodge, who passed away just two weeks previously; her beloved son, Robert D. Hodge, Jr. and all of her siblings, Lillian Irvan, Richard Bailor and James Bailor, all of the Elyria area.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Scott Sheldon of Hixson, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Tobey and Mike Rogowsky of Hixson, Tennessee and Jake and Michelle Fast of Cleveland, Tennessee; her great-grandchildren, Linley, Faith, Ellery, Abel, Mercy and Juniper Rogowsky and one great-grandson expected in March.

Laura was a member of the First Friends Church of Salem and briefly attended Greenford Christian Church. In both of these places, Laura made wonderful life long friends for which she was very grateful.

Per her request, there will be no services. However, if you would like to honor Bob and Laura, donations can be sent to the First Friends Church Building Fund and the family asks that everyone listen to the song “I Can Only Imagine.” This was Laura’s favorite song. Listen to the words and know that Bob and Laura are together and whole again.

Private burial will be in Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Greenisen family at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 8, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

