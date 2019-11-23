Lana Nadine Estes, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lana Nadine Estes 78, of Salem, died at 2:30 PM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her home.

She was born on July 27, 1941 in Bristow, Indiana, the daughter of the late Ernest and Elinor (Phillips) Estes.

Nadine worked for Metal Carbides Corporation in Boardman and then for Bausch and Laumb making contacts in Florida.

She also served in the US Army for one year.

She loved making and painting crafts, she was very talented. She loved going to craft shows and to the movie theatre.

She is survived by her only child, Barbara (Wayne) Price of Salem.

Services were held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Salem honor guard provided military honors.