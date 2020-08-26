Kory Pierre Emery, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kory Pierre Emery, Sr., 59, Salem,(formerly of Stark County, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida beloved Father and Grandpa passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Kory was born July 10, 1961 in Dos Palos, California, the son of the late LeRoy and Jackie (Macauley) Emery.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching sports. He was involved in coaching and being an active role in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives.

He served our military as a member of the U.S. Army.

He had worked at various places over the years, Including WalMart, a Sheriffs office in Georgia and Laying blacktop.

He is survived by his significant other Shirley Simpson, three daughters and two sons; Jacquelynn (Steve) Williams of Canton, Ohio, Rebecca (Cory) of Salem, Ohio, Kory P. Emery Jr, Franklin, North Carolina, Kayla Emery, Franklin, North Carolina and Alexander Emery, Franklin, North Carolina. Five grandchildren; Macenzi, Ethan, Thomas, Xavier and Damien. Two brothers; Mike Emery, Orlando, Florida, Joe (Terry) Emery, Leesburg, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Leroy Emery Jr. and a sister Valerie (Emery) Bess.



There will be no public services or visitation held.

There will be a private family service and military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard on Thursday.



Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

More stories from WKBN.com: