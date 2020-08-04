Kenneth Walter McCarty, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Walter McCarty, 82, of East Palestine, passed away at 10:17 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Vibra Hospital.

He was born on March 3, 1938, son of the late Walter and Edna (Poole) McCarty.

Walter honorably served in the U.S. Army for a number of years.

After his service, he lived in South East Los Angeles, California, where he worked for 40 years through his own business in which he would repair and work on motorcycles. This was not only a job but a passion in which he found much joy. In addition to his expertise on motorcycles, Walter worked on and built computers.

When he was not working, he also had a love for playing his steel guitar, none other than a Gibson, where he also played in many bands.

Walter was described as a faithful man, who served as a strong Christian throughout his life.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith (Taggart) McCarty, who passed away in June 2015 and siblings, Jack McCarty, Susan Nelson and Ruth Shenton.

All arrangements and services are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

