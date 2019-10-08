Kenneth Harold Schrom, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Harold Schrom, 87, formerly of 1161 East Tenth Street, Salem, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Ken was born in Buffalo, New York, on January 14, 1932, to the late Wilbert and Gertrude Knauf Schrom.

Has was a graduate of Salem High School, where he participated in the Thespians and lettered in football. He was proud of having played on the 1948 County Championship Football team.

He attended Findlay College for two years and then completed his funeral directors’ requirements at Cleveland School of Mortuary Science. He worked at several funeral homes in northeast Ohio, finished his Bachelor of Science degree at Kent State and then worked for Wyeth Drug Company as a pharmaceutical salesman for 37 years.

He married Eleanor Ann Stephenson on June 16, 1956. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2009.

Ken is survived by two sons, Eric E. Schrom (Renee), of Southport, North Carolina and Karl F. Schrom (Shelby) of Salem and five grandchildren, Josh, Joe and Emily of Southport, North Carolina and Kyle Schrom of Los Angeles and Erin Schrom of Akron. There are also four great-grandchildren, Madison and Sadie of Southport and Kyla and Rian of Akron. He is also survived by his sister, Pat Schrom Roemer (Jim) of Findlay, Ohio and two nieces.

Ken was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he had served on council and property team, the Masonic Lodge and the Elks. He also served on the Salem Park Board for many years.

Ken had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting at his cabin in Tidioute, Pennsylvania. He and Eleanor spent many weekends watching and feeding the wildlife. He also had a special love for his dogs. Anyone who knew Ken was aware that he could be very gruff at times, but underneath that facade, he had a very soft side.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Aimee Raymond, officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m.

The burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park on Monday, October 14.

Military honors will be offered by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1089 East State Street, Salem, the Salem High School Alumni Association or the Humane Society in his memory.

Services were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.

