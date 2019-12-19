Kay Louise (Moffett) Canfield, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kay Louise (Moffett) Canfield 69, of Warren (formerly of the Salem area) died Monday, 7:30 p.m., December 16, 2019, at her home in Warren.

She was born on October 31, 1950 in Salem, the daughter of the late Earl and Myra (Holloway) Moffett.

She attended the Salem First Friends Church and formerly worked as a dietary Aide at the former Hutton Nursing Home as well as a library assistant at United Local School.

A 1969 graduate of Salem High School and went on to get a degree in nursing.

She is survived by her husband, Russ Canfield whom she married in 1995, children; Daniel (Michelle) Bowers of Salem and Monica (Tim) Clutter of Warren, five grandchildren, Tyler and Hannah Bowers, Jenuwel Polley, Colleen Rapp and Julia Burnett, two great grandchildren, siblings; James Moffett of Salem and Diane Mellinger of Austintown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Joyce Weaver.

There will be no public services held.

The burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.