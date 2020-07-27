Kathy M. Kelly, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy M. Kelly, 62, of Alliance, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

She was born on October 14, 1957, in Fostoria, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Barbara (Guthrie) Shook.

Kathy moved to the Salem area in 1971, before graduating from United Local High School in 1974.

She enjoyed her role as a homemaker and fostered that love through her crocheting. In addition, Kathy enjoyed playing bingo during her free time, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by son; Chad Kelly, of Paris, siblings; Peggy (Tim) Gandee, Mary Bob Sinsley, Lisa Hutter, all of Salem and Tonia Yoho, of Leetonia, numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by son Bradley Kelly.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

