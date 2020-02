SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Ann Tepsic, 69, of Salem, died at 5:33 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

No Services are to be held at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

You may sign the guestbook at apgreenisenfh.com.