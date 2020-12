AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Sharrone, 68, of Austintown, died at 10:36 p.m., Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Circle of Care in Salem.

She was born May 10, 1952.

No services are to be held.

The obituary will be posted at a later time.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

