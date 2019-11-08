Judith “Judy” Ann Weingart, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith “Judy” Ann Weingart 76, of Salem, passed away Monday, 2:54 p.m. November 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following a sudden unexpected illness.

Judy was born on November 19, 1942 in Salem, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Wire) Dustman.

She was a 1960 graduate of Leetonia High School and retired from Essex of Salem Nursing Home where she worked in the kitchen.

Judy was a devoted and very active member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Salem and her faith was of the upmost importance to her. She was also an original member of the “Seven and One Club”, a card club, for 55 years since its inception in 1964. She deeply cherished time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Fred Weingart, whom she married on August 11, 1963; three sons, Troy Weingart and Kevin Weingart both of Salem and Christopher Weingart of New Waterford; a brother Frank Dustman Jr. and sister Connie (Marty) Catlos both of Salem; three grandsons, Kyle Weingart of Chippewa Lake, Ohio; Noah Weingart of New Waterford; and Thomas Weingart of North Carolina; three granddaughters, Jennifer Weingart of Alliance, Ohio; Erica Weingart of Toronto, Ohio and Kaylin Weingart of Chippewa Lake, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life Service will be observed on Monday, November 11, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. The Pastor Aimee Raymond will be officiating with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. A time of visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

The arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

Judy was an extremely selfless person and always gave of herself while expecting nothing in return, she only wanted to help others in anyway she could. She continues this history of giving even in death when she chose to be an organ/tissue donor through lifebanc because she wanted to keep helping people in need that she has never even met. That sums up the kind of person Judy Weingart was.

The family wishes to thank the officers of the New Waterford Police Department, the ambulance crew/dispatchers of East Palestine Fire Department and new Waterford Fire Departmant, the crew of Stat MedEvac and the medical staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the compassion in-house coordinator of Lifebanc.

