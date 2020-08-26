Josephine Redinger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Redinger 77, of Salem, died at 2:22 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman Campus.

She was born on February 26, 1943 in Salem, the daughter of the late Fred G. and Mary Frances (Varinaitis) Redinger.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Salem.

She was a 1961 graduate of Greenford High School.

Josephine has been a resident of Ivy Woods in North Lima for nearly 20 years.

She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Angela (Gary) Bayda, Michelle Ossmann and Joseph (Christine) Ossmann, all of Salem; great-nieces and nephews,; Jessica (daniel) Bove, Mary Bayda, Brandon Bayda, Catherine Ossmann, Erica Simmons and Christopher Ossmann and great-great-niece and nephew, Ann Rosa Bove and Logan Bove.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her siblings, Rose Mary Ossmann, Cornelia “Fi Fi” Redinger, Fred J. and Robert Redinger.

There will be a 11:00 a.m. Mass held on Thursday, August 27 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Edwards officiating. The burial will immediately follow in Grandview.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josephine Redinger, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: