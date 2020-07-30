Jonathon Wayne Gullet, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathon Wayne Gullet, 47, of Lisbon, passed away at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center, after taking ill at home.

He was born on December 31, 1972, in Salem, the son of the late Fred and Susan (Allison) Gullet.

Jonathon was known for his love of nature, where he would spend a great amount of time fishing and hunting. Jonathon was also known for the time he would spend watching football. In addition, he is described as an individual who enjoyed life and made the most of it by going to parties.

He is survived by son, Joshua Gullet of Lisbon and brothers, Patrick Schukert of Texas and Glen Wickersham of Salem.

In addition to his parents, Jonathon was preceded in death by brother, Joshua A. Gullet who passed away in December of 1992.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 5:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home in Salem, Ohio. A time of visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. prior to the service

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

