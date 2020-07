SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathon W. Gullet, 47, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Salem Regional Medical Center Emergency Room, after taking ill in his home.

All arrangements are pending and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

