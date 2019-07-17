Jon Carl Norwood, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jon Carl Norwood, 58, of Poland, (formerly of Salem) passed away unexpectedly at his sister’s home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

He was born May 14, 1961 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Clifford Carl and Hazel (McLemore) Norwood

Jon Carl was a 1979 graduate of South Range High School.

After graduation he resided for many years in Valley Center, California, working with his uncle, John H. Norwood, at his uncle’s fencing company.

Jon Carl also resided in Chapel Hill, Tennessee for a period of his life.

He also was an over the road truck driver and a professional musician. He most recently worked for Infocision.

Jon Carl was an extremely talented musician and played many instruments including guitar, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and drums. Blue Grass was his favorite genre. He performed with a number of bands across the country.

He was a devout Christian and a member of the Church of Christ. He always felt that God was guiding his footsteps.

Jon Carl is survived by a son, Carl Robert Norwood of Salem; a sister, Joan Schwartz of Poland, with whom be made his home, Nancy Joy of Phoenix, Arizona, Susan (Denis) Hoover of Greenford, Deborah (Tom) Bert of Salem, Julie (Jeff) Johnson of Mogadore, Ohio and a brother-in-law, Greg Shank of Rogers, Arkansas. He will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, a sister, Shirliann Shank; a stepson, Sean Henslee and brothers-in-law, Michael Schwartz and Glen Joy.

There will be a celebration of Jon Carl’s life at the Columbiana Church of Christ, Rt. 14, Columbiana, Ohio on Monday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m. His nephew, Ryan Joy, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, will be officiating the services.

A time of visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Monday, July 22 at the church from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Arbaugh Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.