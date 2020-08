YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Westerfeld, 73, passed away at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born on July 9, 1947.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenison Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Westerfeld, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: