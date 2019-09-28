John Weaver, Greenford, Ohio – Obituary

GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Weaver 83, of Greenford, died at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab. Center.



He was born on September 25, 1936, in Greenford, Oh., the son of the late Wilbur and Lena (Miller) Weaver.



He was a lifetime area resident, a 1954 graduate of Greenford high school and served in the United States Army Reserves.

He was a farmer in the area and was a member of the farm bureau.

John was also an avid bowler and a member of the Greenford Christian church.

Survived by his daughter, Janet E (Kenneth) Meek and two grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce E (Moffett) Weaver on March 23 2012 a son Jeffery Earl Weaver, siblings Martha Heaver, Leroy Weaver and Donna Blasiman.

A celebration of life service will be observed on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Rev. John Bush of the church will be officiating.

The burial will be in Green Haven memorial park in Canfield. A time of vistitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m at the funeral home.

