John Ross Cunningham III, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Ross Cunningham III, 74, of Salem, died at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on February 20, 1946, in East Liverpool, the son of the late John Ross and Ruth (Gorrell) Cunningham.

John was a dedicated member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Homeworth, Ohio, where he actively recited church readings on Sunday mornings.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from November of ‘64 to November of ‘68 during the Vietnam War, receiving several medals including; National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Metal, good conduct metal, Presidential Unit Citation and the Navy Unit Commendation Metal.

John was also known for his love of baseball though he rooted for both Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Additionally, he loved being on the farm caring for his chickens and cows, watching NASCAR races and biking several miles through neighboring towns.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Carol A. (RePich) Cunningham; children, John (Amy) Cunningham of McDonald, Steve (Linda) Cunningham of McDonald, Mark S. Genshaw of Canton, Charles S. (Sandra) Wilson of Salem and Charlene (Shane) Brower of Grove City, Pennsylvania; siblings, Margie (Doug) Cunningham-Moreira of Springboro, Pennsylvania, Ruth Cunningham-Bryarly of Wellsville and Rhonda Kay Cunningham-Wolfe of Canton; grandchildren, Lauren (John) Thurik, Nathan Cunningham, Dewie (Tabitha) Cunningham, Brandon Wibert, Brian (Jenna) Genshawm Makayla Genshaw, Shelton Brower, Chalina Brower and Cheylan Brower and great-grandchildren, Aiden Cunningham and Alana Cunningham.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by siblings, Becky Cunningham-Ryan and Mark Cunningham.

A Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, July 23 at 6:00 p.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home in Salem. Dave Cannon, the pastor of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, will be officiating the service. A time of visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.