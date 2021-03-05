John Harold Hearn, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Harold Hearn, 91 of Salem, died at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his home.

He was born on August 25, 1929 in New Cumberland, West Virginia, son of the late Harry and Edna (Rawson) Hearn, Sr.

John is a member of the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He worked on the railroad in service just as he did with the Pennsylvania Rail Road prior to the military.

John was a very gentle soul, enjoyed being outdoors, going to car shows and walking the dog. John loved to sing and enjoyed it when ever possible and was a good whistler. A member of Mid-Ohio Mopar Club, an OSU fan and always liked real trains his whole life.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, the former Shirley Mae Snook whom he married in 1986; his children, Ellen F. (Phillip) Betourne of Canton, James A. Hearn of Carrollton, Anna M. (Gary) Smith of Canton, Patricia A. Lopez of Canton and Richard H. (Amy) Hearn of Minerva and stepdaughter, Pamela Sue (Arnold) Guntrum of Lisbon; 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Hahn of Piketon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Harry, Jr., Ray, James and Jackson Hearn, Ruth Russell, Grace Krizon and Pearl Felger and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church. The Rev. Stanley Graybil will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. The Salem Honor Guard will be offering military honors at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

