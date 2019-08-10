John Harold Freeman, Kensington, Ohio – Obituary

August 7, 2019

KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Harold Freeman, 61, of Kensington, Ohio, died at 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on September 19, 1957, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Harold and Emmalou (Crable) Freeman.

He is survived by his children, Carol, John, Jordan, Emily, Brian and John-John; his sisters, Deborah (Louie) Huyghe of Salem, Teresa (Randy) Sumpter of Mississippi, Becky (Jason) Juszczak of West Virginia and brothers, Earl and Roger Freeman, both of Lisbon and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

No services are to be held.

Arrangements are in the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem.

