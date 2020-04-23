Breaking News
John Earl “Red” Dailey, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services

April 17, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

John Earl “Red” Dailey, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio-obit
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Earl “Red” Dailey, Sr., 89, of Columbiana, died at 6:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020. 

He was born in Fredericktown, Ohio, son of the late R. Herschel and G. Grace (Hostetter) Dailey.

Red was a long-time area resident of Columbiana, retiring after 30 plus years from Franklin Furniture/Stearns & Foster.

He was a veteran of the US Army and served during the Korean War.

He leaves his wife, Sandy and his four children: John (Sharon) Dailey, Jr.; Terry (Walter)Grossen; Dan (Lynn) Dailey and Diana (David) Couchenour; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alva and Robert. There will be a private family memorial held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Services, Salem, Ohio.

