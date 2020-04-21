John Earl Dailey, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Earl Dailey, Sr., known by his friends as “Red”, passed away Friday morning, April 17, 2020, at the age of 89.

Born in Fredericktown, Ohio, Red was a long-time resident of Columbiana, retiring after 30+

years from Franklin Furniture/Stearns & Foster and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He leaves his wife, Sandy and his four children, John Dailey, Jr. (Sharon), Terry Grossen (Walter), Dan Dailey (Lynn) and Diana Couchenour (David), along with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Grace (Hostetter) Dailey and two older brothers, Alva and Robert.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of the Valley for the care and

compassion shown over the last few months and Greenisen Funeral Home for handling the necessary arrangements.

A private family memorial will be conducted at a later date.

