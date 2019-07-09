John Charles Libert, Alliance, Ohio – Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Libert 71, of Alliance, formerly of the Salem area, died at his home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

He was born on August 25, 1947, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Harry K. and Pearl G. (Little) Libert.

He was formerly employed at Quaker Manufacturing, NRM and a pet crematory in Arizona.

He also served in the United States Navy from 1971-1972.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey L. Libert of Edinburg and Teresa N. Spiker of Leetonia; siblings, Kenneth (Robin) Libert of Carrollton and Sarah (Floyd “Junior”) Pugh, Jr., of Sebring; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lee Libert in 2003 and siblings Harry Libert, Mary Geiger, Bonnie Barrett and Linda Brown-Phillips.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.