John Arthur Innella, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Arthur Innella, 70, passed away at 5:30 p.m on Sunday, January, 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital /Mercy Health in Youngstown.

He was born on July 10, 1950 in Port Jervis, New York to his parents, the late Eugene and Mary Jane (Stempert) Innella.

John was a 1970 graduate of Port Jarvis High School in New York.

Following graduation he became a builder with his interest being in that of house construction. He later found employment as a tanker truck driver hauling petroleum products but still enjoyed keeping his hand in the construction business as that of a “Handyman”.

In his younger years, John could be found spending his free time hunting and fishing. In more recent years, he enjoyed passing the time by playing games on the computer. His favorite game was “World of War”.

He is survived by his son, John II (Sarah) Innella and a daughter, Jenny Innella, both of Salem, Ohio; a brother, Rich (Jane) Innella of New Jersey and sister, Eugenia Innella of Berlington, North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Tackett) Innella, who passed away in 2005.

There are no services at this time.

Care was entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 17, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.