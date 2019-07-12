John Allen Weingart, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Allen Weingart, 63, of Salem, died at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio.

He was born on March 20, 1956, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late James D. and Mary J. (Sevenich) Weingart.

He was a shut-in for years but still had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed spending time on his computer, looking at pictures of his great-nieces and nephews on Facebook, as a CB operator whose handle was JW, listening to the police scanners and watching car shows. John’s favorite time of year was Christmas, he would go all out for the holiday. He especially enjoyed watching Christmas movies. He loved his niece, Jacqui, nephew, Justin and wife, Adrian and his great-nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his siblings, Jerry Lee (Lora) Weingart of North Benton and Marie Ann Weingart-Roberts of Salem.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Weingart.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at Greenford Christian Church Complex (middle building – C) with the Rev. John Bush, officiating. Meal to follow. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.

Donations may be made to help with the cemetery costs. Send to c/o the funeral home PO Box 113, Salem,

OH 44460-0113.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.