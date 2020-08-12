Joe Frederick Jackson, East Liverpool, Ohio

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joe Frederick Jackson, 57, of East Liverpool, passed away Wednesday, August 5, at his home.

He was born on July 30, 1963.

Joe, born and raised in East Liverpool, attended East Liverpool High School.

After his high school years, he served in the United States Air Force, where he served from October of 1985 to October of 1989.

Upon his return from the Air Force, Joe worked for many years in a machine shop.

When he was not at work, Joe was best known for his love for his children and the time he looked forward to spending with them.

Joe is survived by children, Joe Jackson, Jr. of Negley and Chance Lowmax of Calcutta; a number of siblings; granddaughter, Skyler Jackson and future daughter-in-law, Monica Malet.

All arrangements and services are pending at this time and being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services.

