Jimmy Pasco, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Jimmy” went to be with Jesus on October 11, 2019.

He was a resident of Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio and was a long-time resident of Salem Ohio graduating from high school in 1957.

A son, Jacky G. Pasco preceded him in death as did his sister, Beverly Thompson.

He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Lynn (Rick) Bachman and grandson, Rick J. Bachman both of Anchorage, Alaska and brother Jack (Maybelle) Pasco, two nieces and two nephews of Salem.

Jimmy served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

He retired from U.S. Steel as a boilermaker. Jimmy resided in Johnstown, Pennsylvania from 1980 until entering the nursing home. He was a nature lover and worked as a park ranger at Stackhouse Park in Johnstown. He is credited for bringing the park to its full potential making it available for local residents to use daily and for various activities such as the annual “Shakespeare In The Park. Everyone was greeted with a smile and sounding “Hello” and always had treats for the dogs.

A military service will be held in the park, close to the pavilion, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. All his friends and family are welcome. There will be refreshments.

Years ago Jimmy planted a tree on his behalf and wished his ashes be scattered there. The immediate family will do as he wished.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.