WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmy Papatoukakis, 65, Wellsville, died on Tuesday, July 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born on August 21, 1954, in Canton, the son of the late Nikolaos and Mary (Lewis) Papatoukakis.

He is also survived by two sisters.

No services are to be held at this time.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

