Jerry Weikert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Weikert, 81, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born on September 9, 1939 to his mother, the late Isabell L. Weikert.

Jerry was a proud member of the United States Air Force and served his country during the Vietmam War.

Jerry was teacher at East High School in Youngstown for over 25 years.

There will be no public services at this time.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greenford, Ohio.

Care was entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Weikert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.