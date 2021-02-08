Jeremiah J. Kennedy, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremiah James Kennedy, 39 of Salem, died at 3:18 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, due to a sudden illness in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on December 7, 1981, in Salem, the son of Wade Forrest Kennedy and Julie Ann (Allmon) Kennedy Williams.

He has been living in Salem but previously has lived in Kensington, Dungannon, Newton Falls and Berlin Center.

He was last employed doing repair work on oil wells.

Jeremiah fought a rough road thru out life. He had turned his life around to better himself. He had attended United Local Schools, obtained diesel mechanics training and was the owner/operator of Kennedy Locksmithing.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, Roland Williams of Berlin Center and his father and stepmother, Debbie Kennedy of Florida; his children, Jacob Williams, David and Synthia Kennedy and Macy Greathouse; siblings, Joshua (Emily) Kennedy; stepbrother, Cody Williams and stepsister, Heather Williams, as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lowell and Myrna Kennedy, James Allmon, Mary Jo Moore and aunt, Justina Greenawalt.

There will be no public services or visitation held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral & Cremation Services, Salem.

The family has asked that donations be made to the funeral home to help with the expenses. Mail to P.O. 113, Salem, OH 44460-0113.

