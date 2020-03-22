Jennifer Dianne Branson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Dianne (Quick) Branson, 69, of Salem, died early Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home due to a sudden illness.

She was born on November 23, 1950, in Los Angeles, California, daughter of Louise Anne (Domrose) Quick and the late Richard Arnold Quick.

Jen was a good and loving daughter, sister, a mother to her son and a special friend to many, especially Rick.

Jennifer had retired from GM Lordstown in 2003, after 30 years of service on the assembly line.

She was a 1968 graduate of W. S. Hart High School in New Hall, California.

Jennifer had many talents, but some folks may not have ever known. She and the family lived in Mexico when she was a child. She learned Spanish real easy and helped her after returning to the states. She was a fantastic artist, from being a cartoonist, painter and drawing.

In her spare time, she liked to be with her cats, watch TV, be out in nature, camping, primitive cooking, fishing and hunting. If you visited her house, you know she was a collector of many things and many collections.

She is survived by her mother of Salem; son, Jason Buck Lankford of Kingman, Arizona (formerly of the area); three grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Louise (Samuel Joe) Holloway of Newnan, Georgia, Nathan William (Lynn Marie) Quick of Kingman, Arizona, Chester Charles Quick and Richard Allen Holbrook both of Salem and her fiance, Rick King of Salem.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem