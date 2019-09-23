Jenifer Ann Farmer, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenifer Ann Farmer 56, of Boardman, (formerly of the area) died at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Beeghly Oaks Center in Boardman.

Jenifer was born on August 21, 1963, in Youngstown, the daughter of M. Eileen (Jackson) Farmer Crawford and the late Mervin Farmer.

She formerly resided in Leetonia, Salem, Winona; as well as, in Indiana and California.

She was last employed at the Farm and Dairy/Lyle Printing Company as a graphic artist. She had also worked at various places around the Salem area over the years.

She was a 1981 graduate of the Leetonia High School. She earned an associate degree from Ivy Tech and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Jenifer loved spending time in nature, working in her gardens or going out in her canoe. She loved her music; especially classic rock. The Idora Park Museum was a favorite place of hers to visit and reflect back on fond memories. Jenifer loved her animals big and small over the years; especially her black cat, “Demon”.

In addition to her mother and stepfather, Arlan Crawford of Boardman, she is survived by her sisters, Jill S. (Tom) Weikart of Salem and Janelle L. (Rob) Sylvester of Poland; niece and nephews and multiple great-nieces and nephew.

A Celebration of Life Service will be observed at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A time of visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 28 at the funeral home prior to the service.

