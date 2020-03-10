Jeff Takeshi Stephens, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeff Takeshi Stephens 33, of Lisbon, died Sunday, February 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born on December 17, 1986, in Oceanside, California, the son of William Stephens and Kanako (Nagasaki) Stephens.

He last worked at the Calcutta Walmart as a greeter.

He is survived by his mother of Princeton, Texas and father and stepmother Deborah of Copperas Cove, Texas, brothers; Alex (Faith) Stephens and Eric (Addrianne) Stephens all of McKinney, Texas.

There will be no local services held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.