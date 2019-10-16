Janis R. (Riel) Kitchen, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janis R. (Riel) Kitchen 61, of Leetonia, died at 2:25 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at her home.

She was born on December 31, 1957, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late James and Janet (Hunt) Riel.

She was a machinist in a machine shop prior to moving to Leetonia. She was an active person and enjoyed spending time with her animals.

She is survived by her husband John T. Kitchen, children John Riel of Arizona, Virginia Stevens of California, step daughters Nicole Kitchen of California. And Danielle Kitchen of New Middletown and eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild, siblings, Patty Koszk, Pam, Cindy and Bob Riel and Carol Shoemaker, Step brothers/Sisters Daniel, Teddy Ray and Lori Smith and Cheri Stepan.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Creamtion Services, Salem.