Janice Kay (Valentino) Papp, Salem Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Kay (Valentino) Papp, 72, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her home in Salem, Ohio.

She was born on July 23, 1948 in Salem, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Frances K. (Mercina) Valentino.

Janice was a 1966 graduate of Salem High School and a 1971 graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Education.

Janice was a teacher in the Mentor City School system in her early years.

She married Thomas L. Papp, Jr. in a ceremony at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in 1971. They shared many years of marriage together before his passing in 2016.

Janice is survived by her brothers, Thomas E. (Susan) Valentino of Salem, Ohio and Lawrence D. (Cheryl) Valentino of Beloit, Ohio; four nieces and nephews and seven great- nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service for the family.

She will be buried at Lisbon Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Care was entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem.

