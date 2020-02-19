Janet Mae (Kring) Jury, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Mae (Kring) Jury 69, of Salem, died at 9:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

She was born on November 17, 1950 in Salem, the daughter of the late William and Betty Jane (Reese) Kring.

She had worked at Ort Furniture Company for 27 years.

She is survived by her children; Jenny Lynn Isaacs of Lisbon and step son William Jury of Salem, siblings; Her twin, Joyce (Sherman) Johnson, Linda (Kevin) Baker both of Lisbon, Cindy (Brack) Gentry of Carrollton, Vicky (Curt) Lillie of Hanoverton, Valerie (Michael) Trimm of Greenville, South Carolina and Stephen (Kimberly) Rendziniak of Salem, five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on March 20, 2010 by her husband, Robert Jury, sister Rebecca Kaye Weyand, siblings; Louis Kring and Shirley Woodworth.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The family is asking that friends and family come to spend time and visit when they are able during the visiting times.

She will be laid to rest in Hope Cemetery in Salem.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 19, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.