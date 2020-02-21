Janet Mae Jury, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Mae (Kring) Jury 69, of Salem, died at 9:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

She was born on November 17, 1950, in Salem, the daughter of the late William and Betty Jane (Reese) Kring.

She had worked at Ort Furniture Company for 27 years.

She is survived by her children, Jenny Lynn Isaacs of Lisbon and stepson, William Jury of Salem; siblings, her twin, Joyce (Sherman) Johnson and Linda (Kevin) Baker both of Lisbon, Cindy (Brack) Gentry of Carrollton, Vicky (Curt) Lillie of Hanoverton, Valerie (Michael) Trimm of Greenville, South Carolina and Stephen (Kimberly) Rendziniak of Salem; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on March 20, 2010, by her husband, Robert Jury; sister, Rebecca Kaye Weyand and siblings, Louis Kring and Shirley Woodworth.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The family is asking that friends and family come to spend time and visit when they are able during the visiting times.

She will be laid to rest in Hope Cemetery in Salem.

