SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Rev. Robert O. Vermilyea, 93, of McClure, Pennsylvania, (formerly of the Salem area) died 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the home of his daughter. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, with visitation Noon - 2:00 p.m. at Salem Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Burial immediately following in Damascus Cemetery.